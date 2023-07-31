A Railway Protection Force constable on Monday shot dead three passengers and an assistant sub-inspector on board a Jaipur to Mumbai train, reported PTI.

The incident took place around 5.30 am in the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express, reported The Indian Express. Chetan Kumar Choudhary opened fire from his automatic weapon at Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena.

The constable had held three passengers at gunpoint in coach B5 before shooting Meena, the newspaper reported citing railway officials. Two of the passengers who were shot dead have been identified as Abdul Kadir and Asgar.

Choudhary was arrested after the shooting.

Visuals from inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express Train (12956) in which a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan allegedly shot dead four people. The accused has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/AYPXJZDWt5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2023

“It is regretted that ASI Tika Ram and three passengers were shot at,” an unidentified Railway official said, reported The Indian Express. “Constable Chetan Kumar got down near Dahisar and tried to flee after pulling the alarm chain. But, he was arrested by RPF [Railway Protection Force] along with the weapon.”

The Railways have also informed the families of the victims and announced compensation for them.

Inspector General of Railway Protection Force (Western Railway) Praveen Sinha said that Choudhary was known to be short-tempered, reported NDTV.

“He had a short fuse, he was quite hot-headed,” Sinha said. “There was no altercation. He just lost his temper and shot his senior, then fired at whoever he saw.”

VIDEO | "We received the information that an RPF constable, who was on escort duty, opened fire. Four people were shot, one of them was an RPF ASI. We are providing all medical help and the families have been contacted. Ex-gratia will be given," says DRM Western Railway Niraj… pic.twitter.com/DcJ6hM6sIz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2023

Meena, who was from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, is survived by his wife and his mother. He was to retire in 2025. A compensation of Rs 25 lakh has been announced for the family, besides an additional assistance of Rs 15 lakh, reported NDTV.