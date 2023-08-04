The Haryana government on Thursday demolished shanties of more than 250 migrant workers in Tauru town of the violence-hit Nuh district for allegedly encroaching on government land, reported NDTV.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the police have accused the migrant workers of being involved in the violence in Haryana that broke out on Monday.

The violence started as a clash between Hindus and Muslims during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, a procession organised by the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, on Monday. The violence spread to neighbouring districts, with Gurugram in particular witnessing widespread arson and mob attacks.

Homes and shops of Muslim migrants have been burnt and they have have been threatened with violence unless they left. Six people, including a cleric and two home guards, have died so far. Since Monday, 176 people have been arrested, over 90 detained and 41 cases have been registered.

On Thursday, the demolition by bulldozers took place amid heavy security. Over 250 shanties were built in about one acre of land on Mohammadpur Road where migrants had been living for four years, according to NDTV.

Narender Birjaniya, the officer on Special Duty to Additional Director General of Police (Law) Mamta Singh, claimed that demolitions have been carried out as the structures were illegal, reported The Tribune. “You cannot have an illegal structure and use it to hamper law and order,” he said.

Meanwhile, in view of the tense situation, Friday prayers were not allowed in Gurugram mosques. Muslim religious leaders have appealed to people to pray in their homes.

