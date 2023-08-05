The Union government on Friday deferred the implementation of the import restriction order on laptops, tablets and personal computers till October 31.

From November 1, large-scale imports of these devices will be allowed only after obtaining a licence from the government.

The restrictions on the imports had been notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Thursday.

The notification said that the import of these items will be allowed only after obtaining a licence. However, there was no restriction under the baggage rules, which allow importing a limited number of items from one country to another through courier or post.

However, late on Friday, the government decided to postpone the decision. The move to defer the restrictions was “liberal transitional arrangement”, the government said.

Just in: Govt says Import restrictions for laptops and tablets to now come into effect from Nov 1 2023 @CNBCTV18News @CNBCTV18Live #laptops https://t.co/0IuxPmIM3x pic.twitter.com/nQ8Id3UZ5l — Shereen Bhan (@ShereenBhan) August 4, 2023

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had clarified that the restriction will be imposed only after a transition period. The minister said that that the restriction was aimed at ensuring that India’s tech ecosystem uses trusted and verified systems.

“It is the government’s objective to ensure trusted hardware and systems, reduce import dependence and increase domestic manufacturing of this category of products,” he said in a tweet.

Q: Why has the @GoI_MeitY finalized new norms for import of IT hardware like Laptops, Servers etc?



Ans: There will be a transition period for this to be put into effect which will be notified soon.



Pls read 👇 https://t.co/u5436EA0IG — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) August 4, 2023

A senior government official had told The Indian Express that the decision was taken to push electronics sector companies to manufacture locally in India. The move is also being seen as an attempt to restrict supplies from China.

In the April-June quarter, India’s electronics imports, which include laptops, tablets and personal computers, had gone up by 6.25% on a year-on-year basis to $19.7 billion (Rs 1.63 lakh crore), reported Reuters.