At least 19 people were killed and over 40 were injured after several coaches of a passenger train derailed in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Sunday, the BBC reported

Officials said that the Hazara Express derailed near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah city of the province. The train was heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi, according to the Dawn.

Videos shared on social media showed several compartments of the train badly damaged as rescue workers and police try to pull out the passengers.

Deputy Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Mahmood Rehman said that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

Residents walk beside carriages following the derailment of a passenger train in Nawabshah on August 6. | AFP

“Right now, the focus is on rescue work and recovering people from the derailed compartments,” Rehman said, according to PTI.

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the train was travelling at a reasonable speed. “It was either a mechanical fault or it was developed,” according to the Dawn.

In April, seven people were killed after a fire broke out in a compartment of the Karachi Express in the Khairpur district of the Sindh province.