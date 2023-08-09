Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that the Narendra Modi government has “murdered India in Manipur”.

The Congress leader made the statement in his first speech in the Lower House after being reinstated as the MP from Wayanad on August 7. He was reinstated three days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

“India is the voice of its people,” Gandhi said in Parliament on Wednesday during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Union government. “You murdered that voice in Manipur. This means that you murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur.”

The Congress leader alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit the violence-hit state as he does not consider it to be part of India.

Gandhi said he recently went to Manipur to visit relief camps. “The prime minister did not go, because, for him, Manipur is not a part of India,” he alleged.

“I used the word ‘Manipur’, but the truth of today is that Manipur does not exist anymore,” he added. “You have divided Manipur into two parts.”

The Opposition INDIA alliance on Tuesday initiated a debate on a no-confidence motion against the Union government, saying that it did so in order to force Modi to speak about the situation in the northeastern state.

At least 187 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes in Manipur since violence broke out on May 3.

The state has reported cases of rape and murder, mobs have looted police armouries and set several homes on fire despite the heavy presence of central security forces.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who opened the debate on Tuesday, said that not just Manipur but the whole of India is burning. He added that the Opposition was seeking to break Modi’s “vow of silence” on the unrest in Manipur.