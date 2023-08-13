The handlers of the Twitter accounts of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union minister Arun Yadav were booked by the Indore Police for a post accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party government in a state of corruption.

On Friday, Vadra and others had referred to allegations purportedly levelled by a union of contractors that they receive payments only after paying 50% commission. Vadra cited a media report that said that the contractors had approached the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking action in connection with the matter.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra accused the Congress of engaging in baseless politics with a “disgusting mentality”.

आदरणीय प्रियंका जी आपने मध्य प्रदेश में फैले भ्रष्टाचार के दानव को पूरी दुनिया के सामने उजागर कर स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि मध्य प्रदेश की जनता किस तरह सत्ताधारी पार्टी की कमीशन और लूट का शिकार बन रही है। मध्यप्रदेश में गर्भवती महिलाओं के पोषण आहार से लेकर भगवान महाकाल के परिसर के… https://t.co/8N9B13RL4g — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 11, 2023

On Saturday, Indore Police commissioner said in a statement that local BJP legal cell convenor Nimesh Pathak had complained that a fake letter bearing the name of a person called Gyanendra Awasthi was circulated on social media.

Pathak had alleged that the Congress leaders conspired to malign the image of the state government and his party by sharing “misleading social media posts”, reported PTI.

A case has been registered against Awasthi as well, the statement said. All the accused persons have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 469 (forgery with intent to harm reputation).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramsanehi Mishra said the police are verifying the authenticity of the Twitter handles.