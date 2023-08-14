First Information Reports have been registered against Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath, and former Union ministers Arun Yadav and Jairam Ramesh in 41 districts of Madhya Pradesh for a post accusing the state government of corruption.

On Friday, the Congress leaders had referred to allegations purportedly levelled by a body of contractors that they receive payments from the government only after paying a 50% commission.

Vadra had cited a media report saying that the contractors had moved the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking action in connection with the matter.

“The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission,” Vadra had written in a tweet. “In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. People of Karnataka ousted the 40% commission government, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the 50% commission government from power.”

Following this, the Indore Police had on Saturday registered a first information report against the Twitter handlers of Vadra, Nath and Yadav.

Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar said on Saturday that the city’s BJP legal cell Convenor Nimesh Pathak had complained that a fake letter bearing the name of a person called Gyanendra Awasthi was being circulated on social media.

Pathak had alleged that the Congress leaders had conspired to malign the image of the state government and his party by sharing “misleading social media posts”, reported PTI. A case was registered against Awasthi as well. All the accused persons were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 469 (forgery with intent to harm reputation).

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also accused the Congress of engaging in baseless politics with a “disgusting mentality”.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Nath reiterated his allegations against the BJP government claiming that more than one crore unemployed young persons in Madhya Pradesh. “But instead of employment, they have only got nursing scam, Vyapam scam, police recruitment scam, Patwari recruitment scam and Ayushman card scam,” the former chief minister wrote in a tweet.