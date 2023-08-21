The Bank of Baroda on Monday withdrew an e-auction notice for Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actor Sunny Deol’s Mumbai bungalow to recover dues amounting to nearly Rs 56 crore, reported NDTV.

The bank had put Deol’s property in Juhu on the block on Sunday to recover the amount through the e-auction to be held on September 25. The Lok Sabha MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur owes the lender Rs 55.99 crore since December 26.

“The loan was taken for the purpose of film financing in 2016, and it is an NPA [non-performing asset] since December last year,” an unidentified person familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

Banks can auction properties of a borrower to recover the amount of loans which turn into Non-Performing Assets, or NPAs, if there is no repayment for 90 days.

The bank had kept the reserve price for the house, named Sunny Villa, at Rs 51.43 crore. The reserve price is the price below which a person cannot not sell the property.

The bank had issued the notice according to the statutory 30-day notice needed under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002. It had said that the Deols can still settle their outstanding debt with the bank to prevent the auction.

However, on Monday, the public sector bank said in a statement that the notice to Deol stands withdrawn due to “technical reasons”.

However, the swift withdrawal of the notice against Deol has raised questions from the Congress.

“This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to ‘technical reasons’,” Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet. “Wonder who triggered these ‘technical reasons’?”

Although a Lok Sabha MP, Deol has had a poor record of participating in Parliament. The politician, had a zero attendance in the latest Monsoon Session.

Last year, people from Gurdaspur had also put up posters of Deol as missing person to register their protest against the MP who did not visit the constituency since he was elected in 2019.

“After becoming MP, he never visited Gurdaspur,” a protesting local had told ANI. “He calls himself the son of Punjab but he hasn’t brought any industrial development, not allocated MP funds or brought any Central government scheme here. If he doesn’t want to work, he should tender his resignation.”