The Delhi Police on Monday arrested an official of the state government’s Woman and Child Development Department and his wife in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl, ANI reported.

The accused persons have been identified as Premoday Khakha (51) and Seema Rani (50).

The development comes a day after the couple was booked on charges of rape and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act based on a complaint filed by the girl.

According to the police, the girl’s family had known Khakha and Rani since 2020. They had offered to take care of the girl when her father died that year.

#WATCH | The now-suspended rape-accused Delhi government official and his wife have been detained by Police.



The official has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months. pic.twitter.com/WN7YSqEi5E — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

The girl alleged that Khakha had raped her on several occasions between 2020 and 2021.

“She was raped for months and got pregnant sometime in 2021,” an unidentified police official said, according to The Indian Express. “When the accused found out, he told his wife. The wife then ordered abortion pills and terminated the child’s pregnancy.”

The girl subsequently fell sick and was taken to a doctor by her mother. She was offered counseling, during which she confided about the sexual abuse and the termination of pregnancy, according to the Hindustan Times.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said that an investigation in the case is underway.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of Khakha, who worked as a deputy director with the Women and Child Development Department, PTI reported. He also directed the chief secretary to submit a report on the case.

A notice has also been issued by the Delhi Commission for Women to the Delhi Police regarding the case, according to The Indian Express.

The body’s chief, Swati Maliwal, directed the police to share details of action taken against Khakha. She also sought to know if any other complaint had been filed against him in the past and details of posts he held before this.