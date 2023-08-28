The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana on Monday accused the Congress of orchestrating the communal violence in the state last month, The Indian Express reported.

On July 31, a clash had broken out between Hindus and Muslims in Nuh during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, a procession organised by the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The violence soon spread beyond Nuh, with Gurugram, in particular, witnessing widespread arson and mob attacks on Muslim homes and shops.

Six persons – including two home guards, an imam at a mosque and a Bajrang Dal member – died in the violence.

On Monday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij claimed in the state Assembly that he has evidence of the Congress’ involvement in the violence.

“All I want to say is that the police investigation to date and the arrest of over 500 persons involved in the violence indicates that it was all orchestrated by the Congress,” Vij told the House, according to The Indian Express.

The Congress MLAs, however, raised a strong objection to Vij’s remarks and accused the government of avoiding a discussion on the violence. This also prompted Speaker Gian Chand Gupta to adjourn the House for the second time.

Earlier, the Speaker did not allow the discussion to take place, saying that the matter is sub-judice and pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, according to PTI.

However, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda pointed out that the High Court is dealing with the demolition drive carried out by the Haryana government after the violence.

“The chief minister [Manohar Lal Khattar] had recently made a statement on the Nuh incident pointing towards a conspiracy,” he said, reported PTI. “A discussion here on the issue will make things clear.”

BJP MLA Satya Prakash alleged that the “foundation” of the violence was laid by Congress MLA Mamman Khan.

He was referring to the remarks made by Khan against cow vigilante Monu Manesar during the budget session of the state Assembly in February. Khan at the time had alleged that cow vigilantes were harassing innocent Muslim youths in the Mewat area.

“These [Congress] are people who instigated riots,” the BJP MLAs said amid a ruckus. “These are the people who hatched a conspiracy here in this House. They are the ones who are responsible for the killing of six persons.”