RJD MP Manoj Jha says Delhi University cancelled his lecture without any reason
The politician, who is also a professor at the university’s Department of Social Work, said that he was invited to address teachers on September 4.
Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said that Delhi University has cancelled his lecture without giving any reason.
The Rajya Sabha MP said that the university’s Centre for Professional Development in Higher Education had invited him on August 18 to address college and university teachers virtually on September 4.
“However, earlier today, I received an e-mail that informed me that my lecture was cancelled, even though the event was not,” Jha said. “I have sent my complaint to the university and I intend to take up the matter with the Prime Minister’s Office.”
Jha, who is also a professor at Delhi University’s Department of Social Work, said that the e-mail cited “some unavoidable circumstances” as a reason for cancelling his lecture.
He said the government should investigate the move of the Centre for Professional Development for Higher Education.
“This is my university,” Jha added. “I teach here. I have studied here. I can speak in Parliament, on the street, and write in newspapers. But I cannot address the teachers of my university. What is the fear? Will we become vishwaguru [world teacher] like this? Such a practice has to stop. We cannot see the university dying.”