The Manipur Police have filed a case against three members of a fact-finding team of the Editors Guild of India in connection with a report it released on Saturday on the media coverage of the ethnic conflict in the northeastern state.

The police have invoked Section 66A of the Information and Technology Act even though the provision has been struck down by the Supreme Court. On multiple occasions, the court has directed that nobody should be prosecuted under the provision.

Section 66A gave the government power to arrest and imprison an individual for “offensive and menacing” online posts.

The police have also invoked provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to promoting enmity between groups, injuring or defiling a place of worship, uttering words with deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings and statements conducing to public mischief, as also Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (criminal misconduct by a public servant).

The case has been filed against the authors of the report – Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor – and the president of the Editors Guild of India, Seema Mustafa.

The police complaint alleged that the report was “false, fabricated [and] sponsored]”. It said that a photo in the report falsely claimed to show smoke rising from a Kuki home, when it was in fact the office of a forest official. The complaint said on this account itself, it was obvious that the report was false and was “sponsored by Kuki militants”.

What did the report say?

The fact-finding report of the Editors Guild said that journalists in Manipur wrote “one-sided reports” in their coverage of the ethnic conflict in the northeastern state.

“In normal circumstances, they would be cross-checked and monitored by their editors or chiefs of bureaus from the local administration, police and security forces,” the report noted. “However, this was not possible during the conflict.”

The three-member fact finding team also flagged that reporting from Manipur became difficult due to the internet ban imposed in the state since early May when the conflict between the Meiteis and Kukis.

The report said that ground reporting from Kuki-majority districts like Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal disappeared in the days after the clashes broke out.

The Editors Guild flagged more than 10 instances where it found that the media had reported fake news and spread disinformation.

“It is now visible that the ethnic divide deepened progressively through fake news, which finds space only in Imphal media,” the report said.

The report added that media in Imphal vilified security forces, especially the Assam Rifles. It said that the state government tacitly supported this vilification by allowing the Manipur Police to file a first information report against the Assam Rifles.