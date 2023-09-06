Authorities in Manipur on Tuesday reimposed a full curfew in all five valley districts of the state as a preventive measure. Essential services will be exempted from the curfew.

Curfew relaxation hours have been cancelled in the districts of Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East. Till Tuesday, curfew in the five districts was being relaxed from 5 am to 6 pm every day.

The development came after the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, an umbrella organisation of six groups representing the Meiteis, and its women’s wing urged people from the valley districts to remove an army barricade at Bishnupur’s Phougakchao Ikhai.

The barricade had been put up a few kilometres away from the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.

On Tuesday, Information and Public Relations Minister Sapam Ranjan urged COCOMI to not go ahead with its plan to storm the army barricade on Wednesday.

However, the Meitei organisation’s coordinator Somendro Thokchom said that it had earlier asked the government to remove the barricade by August 30, according to PTI. He reiterated the call to storm the barricade, and said the Manipur government would bear the responsibility if anything untoward were to happen.

Locals have reportedly said that due to the barricade, they were not able to visit their homes in the town of Torbung, which they had vacated after violence broke out in May.

Over 195 people have been killed since the conflict broke out between the Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur on May 3. Nearly 60,000 persons have also been forced to flee their homes. The state has reported cases of rape and murder, and mobs have looted police armoury and set several homes on fire despite the heavy presence of central security forces.

Opposition parties have repeatedly blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and the state government for failing to control the violence.