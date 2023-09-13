Rajasthan: 11 killed, 15 injured as trailer hits stationary bus
Those who died hailed from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, and were on their way to Mathura.
Eleven persons were killed and at least 15 injured after a trailer hit a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra Highway in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Wednesday, reported PTI.
The bus was on its way to Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura city from Gujarat. The police said that it had halted at the Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the accident occurred at around 4.30 am.
Those who died have been identified as Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji and his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben – the wife of a man named Arvind. They were from the Dihor village in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family members of those who died. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences to the families of the victims. “Police administration is on the spot and the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said in a tweet.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the accident was shocking, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.