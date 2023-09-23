Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday met Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali, a day after Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ramesh Bidhuri blatantly used communal slurs against the Muslim leader in Parliament.

On Thursday, the BJP MP from South Delhi made the remarks during a debate on the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission in the Lok Sabha. “Throw this ‘mullah’ out,” Bidhuri said while shouting during the proceedings. “This mullah is a terrorist.”

BJP MPs and former ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan were laughing while Bidhuri continued with his tirade.

On Friday, after Gandhi met Ali, he shared the pictures of the two sharing a hug on social media. “A shop of love in the market of hatred,” he tweeted.

“Yesterday in Parliament, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri had insulted Danish Ali ji and called him extremely indecent and unparliamentary abuses,” the Congress said on Friday. “And two former BJP ministers kept laughing obscenely. This shameful and petty action of Ramesh Bidhuri is a stain on the dignity of the House.”

The Opposition party said that it is strictly against such a mentality of hatred in “the temple of democracy”.

The video had garnered sharp reactions from Opposition MPs, including Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra, who said that “[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi has reduced Indian Muslims to living in such a state of fear in their own land that they grin and bear everything”.

Following the outrage on Bhiduri’s comments, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took note of his remarks and warned him of strict action if he repeats such behaviour.

Union Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh expressed regret over the comments and stated that he did not hear what Bidhuri said and urged the Chair to delete the remarks from the proceedings if they hurt Opposition members.

On Friday, Ali wrote to Birla requesting him to refer the incident to the committee of privileges for an investigation.



“This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new Parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament as well,” Ali said in his letter.

Bidhuri has not apologised for his remarks.

