Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday used blatantly communal slurs against Bahujan Samaj Party legislator Kunwar Danish Ali and repeatedly called him a “terrorist” in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP leader made the remarks during a debate on the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. “Throw this ‘mullah’ out,” Bidhuri said while shouting during the proceedings. “This mullah is a terrorist.”

BJP MPs and former ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan were laughing while Bidhuri continued with his tirade.

That's BJP MPs @drharshvardhan & @rsprasad laughing while their colleague @rameshbidhuri was abusing while referring to aa Muslim MP Danish Ali as "Terrorist" "Katwa" "Bhadwa" "Mulla" & "Militant". pic.twitter.com/zyldP6ZBTa — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 22, 2023

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, who was in the Chair, urged him to sit down.

Union Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh expressed regret over the comments made by Bidhuri, reported PTI. Singh stated that he did not hear what Bidhuri said and urged the Chair to delete the remarks from the proceedings if they hurt Opposition members.

Suresh said he has already directed the officials to expunge the remarks.

Bidhuri made the comments after Ali spoke about incompetent appointments by the Union government. Ali referred to a statement made by Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera this month that landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh are a result of people eating meat.

“How unscientific things people are talking about,” Ali said on Thursday. “There is no action taken against these people”.