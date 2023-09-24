Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday accused Bahujan Samaj Party’s Danish Ali of making “highly objectionable and derogatory” remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two days after his colleague Ramesh Bhiduri launched a communal tirade against the Muslim legislator in Parliament.

During a debate on the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission in the Lok Sabha on Thursday night, Bidhuri called Ali “mullah terrorist”, “pimp” and “katwa”, a slur used for circumcised Muslims.

BJP MPs and former ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan spontaneously grinned and guffawed at Bidhuri’s tirade.

सांसद दानिश अली Habitual offender है,प्रधानमंत्री जी को लोकसभा में उन्होंने नीच कहा यह उन्होंने खुद माना,प्रधानमंत्री जी की लोकप्रियता,कार्यों व उनके उपर गरीब की आस्था के कारण ही हम चुनाव जीत कर आते हैं ।हिंदू धर्म को अंध विश्वासी व दक़ियानूसी की संज्ञा देकर जिस तरह संसद में रोज़… https://t.co/2EjbRfBfua — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 24, 2023

Several Opposition MPs criticised the BJP MP from South Delhi, saying that his remarks amount to hate speech.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla warned Bhiduri of strict action if he repeated such behaviour. The BJP also reportedly served a show cause notice to Bhiduri, asking him to explain his remarks.

On Saturday, Dubey in a letter to Birla alleged that Ali’s remarks about the prime minister instigated Bhiduri to use blatantly communal slurs in Parliament.

“[The] statement made by Danish Ali, I think, was more than enough for any patriotic public representative to lose his calm and it led to Bhidhuri responding to him like he did,” Dubey wrote. “It is also very unfortunate that the entire media has also not gone into these minute pre-mortem details, wherein Danish Ali made such disgraceful and demeaning comments against our honourable prime minister.”

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla



"BSP MP Danish Ali made a highly objectionable and derogatory remark against PM Modi….without microphone, he could be clearly heard saying that 'neech ko neech nahi kahenge toh kya kahenge', this statement made by… pic.twitter.com/EcSHGxxMWJ — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

He also alleged that MPs of the Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had also made comments about Hindus.

“I, therefore, request you to constitute an ‘Inquiry Committee’ to investigate the utterances made by various members during the said discussion and also to inquire the extent of culpability of various other members of Parliament in instigating our citizens by way of their comments made in the House,” he wrote to the Speaker.

Dubey, however, added that he condemns the remarks made by Bhiduri, saying that no decent society could justify such behaviour.

On his part, Ali denied the allegations and said that some BJP leaders were pushing a narrative.

“Truth is that I tried to protect the prime minister’s dignity and urged the Chair to expunge from the House’s records highly objectionable words used about Modi ji,” Ali said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

आज भाजपा के कुछ नेता एक नैरेटिव चलाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं कि संसद में मैंने श्री रमेश बिदूरी को भड़कया, जबकि सच्चाई यह है कि मैंने प्रधानमंत्री पद की गरिमा को बचाने का काम किया और सभापति जी को मोदी जी से संबंधित घोर आपत्तिजनक शब्दों को सदन की कार्रवाई से हटाने की माँग की थी। pic.twitter.com/s5u0Ptb0Ou — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) September 23, 2023

Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh, who was presiding over the proceedings on Thursday, sought stringent punishment against Bhiduri, reported PTI.

“Since the translation services were not optimal and the House was erupting in protest, I could not make out the exact meaning of the utterances of Ramesh Biduri, but sensing the situation, I immediately ordered for the expunging of all terms, usages and expletives from the record that were spoken by Ramesh Bidhuri, and ensured the hate-filled remarks are permanently expunged and removed,” he said.

Suresh, a Kerala Congress leader, added that he is utterly shocked and absolutely repulsed at the fact that a ruling party MP could “openly make such heinous comments” about a fellow member’s religion and threaten him with assault outside the parliament precincts, according to PTI.

