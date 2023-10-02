A Dalit man’s leg was broken while he was in custody on an unregistered theft complaint in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, reported The Hindu.

Two police constables – K Srinivasa Rao and K Satish – have been detained for torturing Bandevarapu Papu, a resident of Bandevarapu village.

The police have filed several cases, including under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, against the constables.

According to a first information report filed on Monday, Papu and his accomplice Gali Yernibabu had admitted to stealing a rooster in September from Indukuri Rajababu, another resident of their village. On September 29, the issue was resolved in front of village elders.

However, on the same day, Rajababu complained to the police about the theft. Papu and Yernibabu were then summoned by the police.

According to Papu, the constables demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to settle the matter without filing a police case. But Papu and Yernibabu told the police that they do not have any money, reported The Hindu.

“Meanwhile, one of the policemen, Srinivasa Rao, allegedly kicked Papu on his right leg, due to which he suffered a fracture,” the FIR said.

As Papu screamed, his brother, who was outside the station, rushed in and tried to nab the constables but they fled. Villagers said the police station was located in a remote area and lacked supervision of senior police officers, reported the Deccan Herald.

“Papu’s right leg was broken in an accident about nine months ago and he had to undergo surgery,” his elder brother Srinu told the police. “Now the police constable kicked and fractured the same leg.”

Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar has appointed Assistant Police Commissioner Vivekananda to conduct an investigation. “We will submit the inquiry report to our superiors soon,” Vivekananda told The Hindu.