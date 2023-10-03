An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 5 km, leading to strong tremors being felt in northern India. It struck at 2.51 pm Indian Standard Time.

Earlier, another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck the same area at a depth of 10 km at 2.25 pm.

Few buildings in Nepal’s Bajhang district suffered damage, ANI reported. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties in Nepal. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in India.

Tremors were felt in Delhi, Chandigarh and Jaipur, PTI reported.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed almost 9,000 people in Nepal in 2015.