The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh’s home in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, reported PTI.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, and his staff were earlier questioned by the agency, which is investigating the money laundering aspect of the case.

In the wake of the raids, the Aam Aadmi Party asserted in a tweet: “The other name for honesty is MP Sanjay Singh.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government in November 2021 modified the now-scrapped excise policy to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.

The Enforcement Directorate also claims that members of a so-called “South Group” had paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party through businessman Vijay Nair.

In return the “South Group secured uninhibited access, attained stakes in established wholesale businesses and multiple retail zones [over and above what was allowed in the policy]”, the Enforcement Directorate alleged.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26 and is currently in jail.

The Enforcement Directorate named Singh in its chargesheet filed in December last year, reported The Indian Express. The AAP leader’s name came up in the statement of businessman Dinesh Arora, who said that he initially met Sisodia through Singh.

Arora stated that he spoke to many restaurant owners “on request of Mr Singh and arranged cheques amounting to Rs 82 lakh [handed over to Mr Sisodia] for collection of party funds for upcoming assembly elections in Delhi”.

Singh served a notice to the Enforcement Directorate in April, accusing the agency of carrying out a “false, malicious campaign” against him.

In its reply, the agency said that out of the four references to him in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency, “a typographical/clerical error” had inadvertently crept in at one place. “Instead of ‘Rahul Singh’, ‘Sanjay Singh’ was inadvertently mentioned at only one reference,” it said.