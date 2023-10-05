The death toll from flash floods in the Teesta river in Sikkim rose to 14 on Thursday, ANI reported. At least 26 persons have sustained injuries.

The Sikkim government said that 102 persons are currently missing, including 22 Army personnel.

The floods were triggered by a glacial lake outburst in northern Sikkim’s Lachen valley. Chief Secretary VB Pathak said that the Lhonak lake breached its embankment and discharged large volumes of water into the Teesta, raising its levels.

The chief secretary added that 12 to 14 people working at the Teesta Stage 3 Dam in Chungthang are stranded in the tunnels, according to ANI. More than 3,000 tourists are feared trapped in the state as well.

Sikkim’s biggest hydropower project Sikkim Urja has been washed away, along with the 200-metre-long bridge connecting the powerhouse.

Terrible footages coming out of #Sikkim of the 1200 MW #ChungthangDam being breached.

Precisely why many have warned about the #Himalayan zone not being suitable for big dams & heavy #infrastructure. But a certain model of 'development' burries such cautions, putting all at risk! pic.twitter.com/U7Y8vgiIlr — kaustubh (@kaustubhdeka) October 4, 2023

The state government has declared the floods a disaster under the Disaster Management Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation on Wednesday and assured Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang of all possible support. “I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected,” he wrote on X.

Spoke to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. Assured all possible support in addressing the challenge. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2023

The National Crisis Management Committee has also reviewed the situation. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said that additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force may be deployed to restore road connectivity, and telecom and power services.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force have already been pressed into service and the state government has asked for three extra platoons.

The state government said that 14 bridges have collapsed due to the floods, reported Hindustan Times. The NH10, the main link between Sikkim and the rest of the country, was washed away entirely near the Likhuvir-Setijhora stretch. Urgent repair work will be carried out once the water subsides.

The army and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited have assembled Bailey bridges – a type of portable, pre-fabricated, truss bridge – for necessities to reach the state from West Bengal’s Siliguri.

Heartbreaking news of a flash flood in Sikkim following a cloud burst, with 23 brave Army personnel missing. Our prayers and hopes are with them, their families, and the rescue teams working tirelessly.🙏🏾🤲🏾#SikkimFlood #PrayForSikkim



pic.twitter.com/G4lw3XE2Ou — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) October 4, 2023

The state government has set up 18 relief camps in Singtam, Rangpo, Dikchu and Adarsh Gaon, areas that have suffered the most damage.

Satellite images of Lhonak Lake

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday released satellite images, which revealed that nearly 105 hectares of the Lhonak Lake was drained out between September 28 and October 4.

While the lake held 162.7 hectares of water on September 17, the volume went up to 167.4 hectares on September 28. On Wednesday, after the outburst, the lake was reduced to 60.3 hectares.

“It is observed the lake is burst and about 105 hectares has been drained out, which might have created a flash flood downstream,” the space agency said.