The toll from the flash floods in Sikkim climbed to 19 on Thursday, reported Hindustan Times. The dead include four Indian Army soldiers. At least 98 people, including 22 soldiers, are still missing.

The floods were triggered by a glacial lake outburst in northern Sikkim’s Lachen valley. Chief Secretary VB Pathak said that the Lhonak Lake breached its embankment after heavy rains and discharged large volumes of water into the Teesta, raising its levels.

The disaster has affected nearly 10,000 people in Mangan district, 6,895 in Pakyong, 2,579 in Namchi, and 2,570 in Gangtok, reported PTI. The floods also destroyed 11 bridges, eight of them in Mangan, a couple in Namchi and one in Gangtok, as well as water pipelines, sewage lines and 277 houses. The state’s biggest hydropower project, Sikkim Urja, was washed away along with the 200-metre bridge leading to its powerhouse.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said that it has rescued 2,011 people thus far. Tourists stranded in Lachen, Lachung and adjoining areas in North Sikkim are safe, and resuce workers will evacuate them on Friday if the weather permits, said Pathak.

The search for the 22 missing Army soldiers is now focused on the downstream areas of the Teesta as the river may have carried them to northern West Bengal. The West Bengal government said they had recovered the bodies of 18 people killed by the floods in Sikkim from Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar.

Another lake breach warning

The Sikkim government has started evacuating people from the banks of the Shako Cho Lake near Lachen in Mangan after the authorities warned that the lake may burst soon, reported NDTV.

According to Gangtok District Magistrate Tushare Nikhare, there has been an abnormal increase in glacial temperature over Sako Chu. The situation will, however, not remain a matter for concern in case the temperature stabilises, he said.

“As a precautionary measure, however, an evacuation advisory is in place,” said Nikhare. “Since silt has been deposited, any sudden discharge of water will be at an elevated level over deposited debris and can cause damage.”

The authorities have cleared the Golitar area in Gangtok district, Dikchu in Mangan district and Rangpo IBM area in Pakyong district.