Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday moved an application in Delhi court alleging that the Enforcement Directorate created false grounds to shift him to a local police station lockup to torture him, reported The Indian Express.

The central agency arrested the Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. A day later, he was sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for five days till October 10.

In his application, the MP alleged that late Thursday night, the central agency tried to shift him from its headquarters at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road to the Tughlak Road police station. As the reason, the officials said that they had to spray pesticide in the cell where he was kept, according to Singh’s application.

Singh said that even if one lockup had to be sprayed with pesticides, there should have been an alternate arrangement for him at the Enforcement Directorate headquarters, reported ANI.

“It is also beyond reasonable comprehension that the so-called premier investigating agency has only one lock up in the entire headquarters,” Singh submitted. The application said that as the MP refused to shift, he was “made to sleep outside the lock up and was subject to inhuman treatment”.

Singh suspected that fictitious grounds were created to shift him to the Tughlak Road police station to ensure that the Enforcement Directorate could torture him without the presence of CCTVs, reported The Indian Express.

According to the court’s order on Thursday, the agency is required to ensure that Singh’s interrogation is only conducted at a place with CCTV coverage that can later be preserved.

The Delhi liquor police case pertains to allegations by the central agency that the Aam Aadmi Party government in November 2021 modified the now-scrapped excise policy to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.

The Enforcement Directorate named Singh in its chargesheet filed in December last year, reported The Indian Express. The AAP leader’s name came up in the statement of Dinesh Arora, who said that he initially met Sisodia through Singh.

Singh served a notice to the Enforcement Directorate in April, accusing the agency of carrying out a “false, malicious campaign” against him.