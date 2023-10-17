The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed a chargesheet before a special court in Guwahati against six persons and a report against one minor in connection with an incident from May in which three women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur, The Hindu reported.

On July 19, a video showing two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob in the Kangpokpi district was widely shared on social media.

Three women, including the two who were seen in the video, were allegedly sexually assaulted in B Phainom village of Kangpokpi on May 4, a day after clashes erupted between Meitei and Kuki communities. One of the women was brutally gang-raped, according to a police complaint.

The first information report was registered on May 18. However, it was only after the video was shared on social media that the arrests took place.

The incident led to widespread outrage, prompting the Supreme Court to step in and transfer the case to the central investigating agency.

In the chargesheet and the report, submitted before the special court, the agency has invoked provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman, gang-rape, criminal conspiracy, rioting with deadly weapons, common intention as well as provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, The Hindu reported.

The agency said that there are further allegations of two family members of one of the women having also been killed in the incident.

“Further investigation is continuing, including the identification of other accused involved in the offences besides other aspects of the case,” the agency added.

Also read: Images of Manipur: Why the viral video needs more than a humanitarian response