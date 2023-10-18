The toll from flash floods in Sikkim climbed to 40 after four more bodies were found on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Seventy-six people have been missing since October 4, when a glacial lake outburst in northern Sikkim’s Lachen valley triggered flash floods. Government officials stated at the time that the lake breached its embankment after heavy rains and discharged large volumes of water into the Teesta River, raising its levels.

The disaster has disrupted the lives of nearly 88,000 people. The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said that 20 relief camps are sheltering 2,080 people.

The authority also stated that 26 dead bodies were found in the Pakyong district. While 15 of them were civilians, 11 were Indian Army personnel. The search team recovered four bodies from Mangan, eight from Gangtok and two from Namchi. Several bodies were also found in West Bengal carried there by the Teesta to downstream areas.

Of the total people missing, 28 are from Pakyong, 23 from Gangtok, 20 from Mangan and five from Namchi.

Housing scheme

The state government on Monday announced two housing schemes for those who lost their homes in the floods, as per PTI.

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang said that his government will allot land and build houses under the Puranwas Awas Yojna for rehabilitation. In addition, those who were living in rented accommodations, which were washed away, will be given Rs 5,000 for the next three months.

Under the Janta Housing Colony scheme, the government will construct a housing colony for those who do not have homes. The beneficiaries will not have to pay rent for the next three years.

The state government will also provide Rs 10,000 each to students who lost their school materials. They will be given Rs 5,000 more if they live on rent far from home.

Earlier, Tamang had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who died and an immediate relief of Rs 2,000 each for those taking shelter in relief camps.

