Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday that her government had withdrawn 41 of its diplomats from India amid a bilateral tussle over the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Joly said that Canada will not take the retaliatory step of asking India to withdraw its diplomats.

The Canadian foreign minister said on Thursday that India had threatened to unilaterally revoke the diplomats’ official status by Friday if they did not leave the country. She called this “unreasonable and escalatory” and claimed that it violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the cornerstone of international relations and international law.

“Given the implications of India’s actions on the safety of our diplomats, we have facilitated their safe departure from India,” she told reporters. “If we allow the norm of diplomatic immunity to be broken, no diplomats anywhere on the planet would be safe. So for this reason, we will not reciprocate.”

Canada now has 21 diplomats in India, Joly said.

The minister said that India’s decision will hurt the levels of services to consulates in both countries. “Unfortunately, we have to put a pause on all in-person services in our Consulates in Chandigarh, in Mumbai and in Bangalore...” she said.

Canadian immigration minister Marc Miller said that the reduction in the number of diplomats will cause delays in the processing of visas and immigration applications for people in India. However, he added that visa centres in India are operated by contractors and will remain open, and his department will try to limit delays.

On October 3, the Financial Times reported that India had told Canada to withdraw over 40 diplomatic staff from the country.

This came amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Relations between New Delhi and Ottawa had been growing increasingly strained in recent years but they were pushed to a new low after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged on September 18 that Indian agents were involved in Nijjar’s assassination near Vancouver in June.

New Delhi dismissed the allegation as “absurd” and “politically driven”.

After publicly accusing India of being involved in Nijjar’s assassination, Trudeau’s government had expelled India’s intelligence chief from the country. New Delhi reciprocated by expelling a Canadian diplomat and suspended visas for Canadians.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was one of India’s most wanted persons. He led the Khalistan Tiger Force, which India has designated a terrorist group. In recent years, India has accused Canada of being soft on the supporters of Khalistan, an independent Sikh nation that some Sikhs hope to establish in northwestern India.

