The executive director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group Parag Desai died on Sunday, days after he suffered head injuries in Ahmedabad.

The 49-year-old businessman was undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in the city after he injured himself last week while trying to escape stray dogs during a morning walk, reported The Hindu. He succumbed to health complications late on Sunday.

“With profound grief, we regret to inform you of the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai,” the company said in an Instagram post.

Desai’s last rites were held on Monday morning in Ahmedabad.

The Wagh Bakri Tea Group was founded by Narandas Desai in 1892. Parag Desai was a fourth-generation member of the family that has been managing the business.