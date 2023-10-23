A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Hamoon by Monday night and cross the coast of Bangladesh, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department said that Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between October 23 and 26 on account of the cyclone. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely to take place in parts of coastal areas of north Odisha on Monday and over coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal on Tuesday.

Isolated places in Odisha and West Bengal may also receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, the India Meteorological Department said.

Wind speeds are likely to reach 60 kilometres per hour on Monday and 65 to 75 kilometres per hour on Tuesday around the coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Bangladesh and north Myanmar, a weather bulletin said. Parts of Mizoram and Tripura may also see wind speeds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, the bulletin added.

The India Meteorological Department warned fishermen in areas adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal not to venture into the sea till Wednesday. It also advised fisherfolk in areas adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal not to go into the sea till Tuesday.