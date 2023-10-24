Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday claimed that “cultural Marxists” and “woke” people were influencing the academia and the media to spoil India’s culture and education.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the parent organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

During an annual event in Nagpur to mark the Hindu festival of Dussehra, Bhagwat described cultural Marxists and “wokes” as selfish, discriminatory and deceitful forces. While the term “woke” is often used to describe persons who are politically conscious and alert to social inequalities, in recent years, it has also been increasingly used in a sarcastic vein.

Bhagwat said that while some “forces wear the mask of some ideology or the other” claim to be working for “some lofty goals, their real objectives are something else”.

“These destructive, all-devouring forces call themselves cultural Marxists or woke, or the awakened ones,” Bhagwat said. “But they have forgotten Marx since the 1920s. They are opposed to all orderliness and morality, beneficence, culture, dignity and restraint in the world. In order for a handful of people to have complete control over the entire human race, they reward, promote and spread anarchy and indiscretion.”

He added, “Their modus operandi involves taking control of the media and academia, and plunging education, culture, politics and social environment into confusion, chaos and corruption.”

Were external forces behind Manipur violence, asks Bhagwat

The chief of the Hindutva organisation questioned whether external forces were behind the violence that has been going on in Manipur since May.

Ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur has resulted in the deaths of over 200 people since early May. Nearly 60,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes.

“How did this mutual discord and hatred suddenly erupt in Manipur, which had been peaceful for almost a decade?” Bhagwat asked. “Were there extremists from across the border also among those who committed violence? Why, and by whom, was an attempt made to give a communal tinge to this mutual conflict between the Manipuri Meitei and Kuki communities, who were apprehensive about the future of their existence?”

Bhagwat asked if foreign powers may be interested in taking advantage of the unrest in Manipur along the border. “Does the geopolitics of Southeast Asia also have a role in these events?” Bhagwat added. “Despite there being a strong government in the country, on whose strength and instigation has this violence continued unabated for so many days?”

He also cautioned against attempts to garner votes by inflaming emotions ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Cast your vote keeping in mind the vital issues of unity, integrity, identity and development of the country,” he added.