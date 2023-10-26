The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested two persons after a Muslim man was lynched in Hapur district on Tuesday, The Hindu reported.

The man, Irshad Mohammad, was beaten to death after his motorbike hit a person who was part of a group attending Dussehra festivities near Luhari village. The accident led to a heated argument, after which the group assaulted Mohammad with a stone.

Another man named Wasim, who tried to save Mohammed, was also injured, the police said.

Mohammed was later taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police registered a first information report against six persons based on a complaint by Irshad Mohammad’s father Imamuddin Mohammed, Superintendent of Police (Hapur) Abhishek Verma told The Indian Express.

The case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) and 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the incident, personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed in the village to prevent violence, Additional Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar told The Hindu. The police are on the lookout for four more accused persons.