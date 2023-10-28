India on Friday abstained from voting on a United Nations General Assembly resolution “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza.

The resolution, which also sought a continuous supply of aid to civilians in Gaza, was adopted with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions.

The vote came at the time when Israel stepped up its ground and aerial strikes in Gaza as the military said that it was expanding ground operations in the region, reported The Associated Press. Israel has also knocked out the internet and communications, cutting off 2.3 million people from contact with each other as well as the world.

Paltel, the Palestinian telecom provider, said that the bombings have completely disrupted the internet as well as telecom services. The cutoff means that international media and aid agencies losing contact with the civilians. Some satellite phones, however, are continuing to function.

Besides India, those who abstained from voting on Friday include Australia, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Sweden, Italy and Japan.

The United States, Israel, Hungary and Austria were among those that voted against the resolution.

The resolution did not make any mention to the attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel on October 7 that killed over 1,400 Israelis. Soon after the attack, Israel had announced a siege of the Gaza Strip. Since then the Gaza Strip has been relentlessly attacked through airstrikes. The Israeli offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 7,000 people in Gaza.

India, however, supported an amedment to resolution proposed by Canada to condemn the “terroist attacks by Hamas” and the taking of hostages. The amendment was not adopted as it failed to receive two-third majority. It received 85 votes in favour, 55 against and 23 countries abstained. Canada’s was not adopted as

On October 12, India had reiterated its longstanding position supporting the establishment of an independent Palestine. The Indian government had described the cross-border assault by Hamas on Israel as a “terrorist attack”.

While abstaining from the vote on Saturday, India said that the October 7 attack was shocking and called for immediately releasing hostages taken captive by Hamas. “Casualties in Gaza are a continuing concern and the crisis needs to be addressed,” said India’s Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Yojna Patel.

She said that India was “deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation” and the loss of civilian lives in the conflict. “The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis,” Patel added. “It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility.”

The resolution that was adopted was brought by Jordan and supported by 40 countries, including Egypt, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The resolution called for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” and demanded that all parties comply with international humanitarian law. It also called for for “immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians held captive.

