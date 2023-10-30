A migrant labourer was shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh from Uttar Pradesh. He was attacked in Pulwama’s Tumchi Nowpora, the police said.

The Kashmir Zone Police said the scene of the attack has been cordoned.

This is first such killing of a migrant worker in the Kashmir Valley this year. In July, three migrant labourers from Bihar were shot at by suspected militants in Shopian district.

#Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of U.P in Tumchi Nowpora area of #Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 30, 2023

The attack in Pulwama comes a day after a Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad was shot at by militants in Srinagar. Ahmad was attacked in Eidgah ground while he was playing cricket, reported The Indian Express.

#Terrorists fired upon & injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary #investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this #terror crime. Area cordoned off, case registered.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 29, 2023

In May, a civilian was shot dead by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. On February 26, a Kashmiri Pandit, Sanjay Sharma, was shot dead by suspected militants in Pulwama district. Two days later, the police had claimed to have killed one of the suspected militants involved in the attack.

Last year, 10 migrant workers, including a bank manager from Rajasthan and a teacher, were killed by militants, the newspaper reported.