One of the five Indian Air Force personnel injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday after militants fired at two vehicles, has died , the air force said.

The Indian Air Force said late on Saturday that the “Air Warriors fought back by returning fire” in a gunfight with militants.

“In the process, five IAF personnel received bullet injuries, and were evacuated to the nearest military hospital for immediate medical attention,” it said. “One Air Warrior succumbed to his injuries later.”

Local security forces were carrying out further operations, the air force said.

The vehicles attacked by the militants belonged to the Indian Air Force. The firing, at around 6 pm, took place near the Shahsitar area.

This is the third militant attack in the Pir Panjal region, which spans the Poonch and Rajouri districts, in the past two weeks, The Indian Express reported.

The attacks came amid the Lok Sabha elections. The Poonch-Rajouri area will head for polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency on May 25.