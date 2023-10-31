The Kerala Police on Tuesday booked Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary and spokesperson Anil Antony for a comment on social media about burqa-clad women, reported PTI.

The case pertains to a video showing a group of students protesting against a bus not halting at their college. Antony had shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption: “No bus rides without a burqa in northern Kerala.”

Antony has been booked under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups.

The first information report was originally lodged on October 27 against unknown persons. The BJP leader was named in the case on Tuesday.

The police action against Antony follows an FIR against Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Union minister was booked for statements made on social media about the blasts near Kochi and an unrelated event organised by an Islamic group in Malappuram district in which a former Hamas chief allegedly addressed the audience virtually.

According to the FIR, Chandrasekhar posted statements and videos on social media with the intention of disrupting the communal harmony in Kerala and inciting violence.