Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case.

The ethics committee launched its investigation into the matter in October based on complaints by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey and Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai alleging that Moitra took bribes from businessperson Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament.

The Hiranandani Group had initially dismissed Dubey’s allegations against Moitra as having “no merit”. However, on October 19, Hiranandani, the chief executive officer of the real estate company, submitted an affidavit to the ethics committee, accusing Moitra of spreading unverified information about industrialist Gautam Adani.

The panel had summoned Moitra to depose before it on Tuesday. The Trinamool leader had asked the panel to allow her to appear later because she had commitments until Saturday. But on Wednesday, she said that she would appear before it on Thursday.

Responding to questions about Moitra appearing before the ethics committee, Dehadrai said that his request is that the truth should come out, reported ANI.

“I do not want anything beyond that,” Dehadrai told the news agency on Thursday. “It is the committee’s right to decide what should or should not be done. Neither I nor anyone else can decide the function of the committee.”

Dehadrai added that he will reveal the truth.

“There are consequences to things that people say and at the appropriate time, I will certainly come out and explain what has happened,” he said. “I will come out with the truth. I am not afraid of anybody; I don’t get bullied by anybody. If somebody is trying to alter the narrative by trying to play the victim, the whole country is watching. I think the public is very intelligent, they know what is happening.”

On Wednesday, Moitra also demanded that the committee allow her to cross-examine Dehadrai and Hiranandani.

In her letter, Moitra said that neither Dehadrai nor Hiranandani have any documentary proof to back the allegations of bribery. She said that the panel’s inquiry without giving her the chance to cross-question them would be “incomplete and unfair”.

The legislator also questioned whether the Ethics Committee was the appropriate forum to examine allegations of criminality.

She pointed out that the panel’s decision to not grant her extension contrasts the case of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who is also being investigated by the Ethics Committee on a complaint of hate speech.

During a debate in Parliament on the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission on September 21, Bidhuri called Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali a “mullah terrorist”, “pimp” and “katwa”, a slur used for circumcised Muslims.

Moitra noted that while the panel had summoned him to provide oral evidence on October 10, Bidhuri did not attend, saying that he was campaigning for elections in Rajasthan.

