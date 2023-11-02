The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested an Enforcement Directorate official and his associate for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, reported PTI.

The two persons arrested were Naval Kishore Meena, an Enforcement Directorate official posted in Imphal, and his associate Babulal Meena, a Junior Assistant in the Sub Registrar Office in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district.

Naval Kishore Meena had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 17 lakh from an individual in exchange for not arresting him in a chit fund case and not attaching his property in Imphal, Hemant Priyadarshy, Additional Director General in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, told The Indian Express.

A team from the anti-corruption agency arrested Naval Kishore and Babulal Meena while they were accepting a Rs 15 lakh bribe, Priyadarshy said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau will lodge a case against the two under the Prevention of Corruption Act.