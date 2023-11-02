Rajasthan: ED official, associate arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 15 lakh bribe
Enforcement Directorate official Naval Kishore Meena had demanded the bribe from an individual in exchange for not arresting him in an alleged chit fund case.
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested an Enforcement Directorate official and his associate for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, reported PTI.
The two persons arrested were Naval Kishore Meena, an Enforcement Directorate official posted in Imphal, and his associate Babulal Meena, a Junior Assistant in the Sub Registrar Office in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district.
Naval Kishore Meena had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 17 lakh from an individual in exchange for not arresting him in a chit fund case and not attaching his property in Imphal, Hemant Priyadarshy, Additional Director General in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, told The Indian Express.
A team from the anti-corruption agency arrested Naval Kishore and Babulal Meena while they were accepting a Rs 15 lakh bribe, Priyadarshy said.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau will lodge a case against the two under the Prevention of Corruption Act.