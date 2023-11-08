The National Commission for Women on Tuesday sought an apology from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks about how educated women ensure birth control.

The Janata Dal (United) leader made the comments at the state Assembly explaining why Bihar’s fertility rate has dropped from 4.2% to 2.9%. Kumar said that an uneducated married woman often fails to adopt birth control methods and that leads to more children. But an educated woman can prevent getting pregnant through the withdrawal method, he said.

The chief minister made the comments to show that his policies that are aimed at improving education among girls have also helped with population control.

After videos of Kumar’s speech were widely shared on social media, the National Commission for Women described his remarks as “crass”.

“If a leader can make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership,” National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said. “We stand firm against such behaviour and call for accountability.”

The organisation also said that Kumar’s remarks are regressive and insensitive to women’s rights and choices. “Bihar’s chief minister should issue an apology to women across the country for these deeply offensive remarks,” it said in a tweet.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also sought an apology saying that Kumar used “disgraceful language” while addressing the Assembly.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party shared Kumar’s speech on social media platforms to allege that the politician is “shameless” and has a “vulgar” mindset. The party also said that the remarks reflect the Opposition INDIA’s bloc’s mentality.

However, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that Kumar was only talking about awareness regarding sex education among the population, reported ANI.

“Whatever the chief minister was saying was about sex education,” Yadav said. “People become hesitant over this topic, but these are taught in schools – in Science, Biology. Children learn this. He said what needs to be done practically to control the population. This should not be taken in a wrong manner, but as sex education.”