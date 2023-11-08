Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai levelled fresh allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday, accusing her of trespassing and intimidating his staff, the Hindustan Times reported.

The new charges follow a complaint filed by Dehadrai, who is Moitra’s estranged partner, and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey alleging that Moitra took bribes from businessperson Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions against the Adani Group in Parliament. The Lok Sabha ethics committee is investigating the matter.

Dehadrai and Moitra are also locked in a legal battle for the custody of a dog named Henry they jointly owned when in a relationship.

In his fresh complaint to the police on Tuesday, Dehadrai said that Moitra went to his house unannounced on November 5 and November 6, days after she appeared before the ethics committee, reported NDTV.

“Given her past history of filing fraudulent criminal complaints against me [March 24 and September 23] and falsely alleging offences such as trespass, and criminal intimidation, and thereafter withdrawing the same in writing [on October 4], it is a grave cause for concern to me,” Dehadrai said.

He alleged that it was possible that Moita might intentionally come to his home with the aim of filing fraudulent complaints against him, reported the Hindustan Times.

“Her arriving at my residential premises is a grave cause for concern as it intimidated my staff and also raises an important question as to why someone who claimed an acrimonious past with me would deliberately arrive at my residence – that too, consecutively and two days in a row,” he alleged.

Dehadrai also claimed that Moitra was using Henry as an excuse to visit his residence in a bid to intimidate him. He said that it was “extremely suspicious and inappropriate” of her to come to his home unannounced and without a cause.

“I wish to make it absolutely clear that I have not invited Moitra to my residence, and that she has come uninvited and with a very apparent intention to commit trespass and to intimidate me,” he alleged.

The lawyer has asked the police to investigate the matter and register a first information report against Moitra.

