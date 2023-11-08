Anti-corruption body Lokpal on Wednesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said on social media.

“On the basis of my complaint, Lokpal has ordered a CBI inquiry into accused MP Mahua Moitra’s corruption that compromises national security,” read a loose translation of Dubey’s tweet.

Dubey had filed the complaint against Moitra with the Lokpal on October 21, alleging that she engaged in “rampant corruption” and misused her public office.

He had cited a letter written by lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, Moitra’s estranged partner, referring to businessperson Darshan Hiranandani having access to the Trinamool Congress leader’s Lok Sabha login credentials.

“The said letter clearly mentions how Ms Mahua Moitra has received Rs 2 crore in cash from [businessman] Darshan Hiranandani both in Indian currency and foreign currency for asking questions in Parliament,” the letter to the anti-corruption body said.

The allegations are similar to another complaint filed by Dehadrai and Dubey, alleging that Moitra took bribes from Hiranandani to ask questions against the Adani Group in Parliament. The Lok Sabha ethics committee is investigating the matter.

The Hiranandani Group had initially dismissed Dubey’s allegations as having “no merit”. However, on October 19, Hiranandani, the chief executive officer of the real estate company, submitted an affidavit to the ethics committee, accusing Moitra of spreading unverified information about Gautam Adani.

Moitra had clarified in an interview in October that she gave Hiranandani access to her online Lok Sabha account but denied taking any bribes from him. She had claimed that MPs do not type their own questions and that the queries can only be submitted upon entering a one-time password, which is delivered to the phone number of the legislators.