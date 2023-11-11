A police sub-inspector was arrested in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Friday for allegedly raping a four-year-old daughter of a constable, reported the Hindustan Times.

Sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh was booked under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Assistant Superintendent of Police Bajrang Singh told ANI.

Bhupendra Singh was posted at Rahuwas police station for election duty. The Assembly polls will be held in the state on November 25.

On Friday afternoon, the accused had gone to his colleague’s room and lured the girl into his accommodation, where he allegedly raped her. The minor told her mother about the assault.

Singh was arrested after the girl’s father, who is posted in Jaipur, returned home and went to Rahuwas police station to register a complaint against him.

“The exact age of the victim girl will be determined after a medical examination and based on the report of the victim’s family members,” Dausa Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana told PTI. “The estimated age of the girl is around four to five years.”

#WATCH | Rajashthan: On alleged rape of a minor by Sub-Inspector, ASP Dausa Bajrang Singh says, "A case has been registered in Rahuwas police station against an SI identified as Bhupendra based on the complaint by a family living nearby. They have accused him of rape. A medical… pic.twitter.com/Jrb6qZIelJ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 10, 2023

A video shared by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena showed residents protesting against Singh outside the Rahuwas police station in large numbers.

The BJP MP accused the ruling Congress government of incompetence.

“I have reached the spot to provide justice to the innocent child,” he said in a tweet. “The police, which has become autocratic due to the incompetence of the Ashok Gehlot government, is not ashamed of committing atrocities even on a sensitive occasion like elections.”

लालसोट में 7 साल की दलित बच्ची के साथ पुलिसकर्मी द्वारा दुष्कर्म की घटना से लोगों में भारी आक्रोश है। मासूम को न्याय दिलाने के लिए मौके पर पहुंच गया हूं। अशोक गहलोत सरकार के नाकारापन से निरंकुश हुई पुलिस चुनाव जैसे संवेदनशील मौके पर भी ज्यादती करने से बाज नहीं आ रही। pic.twitter.com/xnIB13eyWi — Dr.Kirodi Lal Meena (@DrKirodilalBJP) November 10, 2023

Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas said that such cases should not be used to target political parties, reported ANI. “A person does not commit crime according to some party,” he said. “The criminals in such cases will go to jail and hanged to death.”

He added that it is the responsibility of every party to prevent crimes from happening. “Our government will ensure that the accused is punished,” he said.