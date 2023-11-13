Top updates: Gaza’s two biggest hospitals stop operations as Israeli offensive enters seventh week
Palestinian militant group Hamas denied that it refused 300 litres of fuel from Israel sent for medical use at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
A look at the top developments from Israel’s war on Gaza:
- Two major hospitals in Gaza closed down for new patients on Sunday as Israel’s war on the Palestinian enclave entered its seventh week, Reuters reported. The largest and second-largest hospitals in the territory – Al-Shifa and Al-Quds – said they were suspending operations, leaving even fewer places where the injured could be treated. In the past 36 days, the World Health Organization has recorded at least 137 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza, resulting in 521 deaths and 686 injuries.
- Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday denied that it refused 300 litres of fuel from Israel sent for medical use at the Al-Shifa Hospital, Reuters reported. “The offer belittles the pain and suffering of the patients who are trapped inside without water, food, or electricity,” the militant group said. “This quantity is not enough to operate hospital generators for more than thirty minutes.” On Sunday, Israel’s military said it was ready to evacuate babies from the hospital, but Palestinian authorities said people inside were still trapped. Israel has alleged that Hamas operates command posts under the hospital but the militant group has denied the claim.
- World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He said that the situation in the region is dire and perilous. “The world cannot stand silent while hospitals, which should be safe havens, are transformed into scenes of death, devastation, and despair,” he said.
- At least 13 persons were killed in an Israeli air strike on a home in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Al Jazeera reported. At least 11,078 Palestinians, including 4,506 children, had been killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza till November 11. The Gaza health ministry has been unable to update the toll since then.
- Residents of the Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza reported increased fighting in the area, Reuters reported. Israel’s military, on its part, claimed that it had killed a number of militants in the region and urged civilians to use a four-hour pause to leave for southern Gaza.
