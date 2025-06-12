More than 55,000 Gazans have been killed by Israeli forces in the last 20 months, the Associated Press reported, citing data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The toll does not include deaths reported on Wednesday. During the day, 57 persons were killed and more than 363 injured while attempting to access humanitarian aid, Al Jazeera reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health operates under the government led by the militant group Hamas. However, it is staffed by medical professionals who keep and release detailed records of deaths and injuries amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

While Israel has disputed the ministry’s numbers, the toll put out by it from past conflicts has matched those of independent experts, according to AP.

Israel’s military offensive against Gaza began in October 2023 after Hamas killed 1,200 persons during its incursion into southern Israel and took hostages. Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza since then.

Hamas still holds 53 of the about 200 persons it had taken hostage on October 7, 2023, according to AP. Most of the other hostages were released during ceasefires earlier.

Efforts to reinstate a ceasefire have stalled due to disagreements between Hamas and Israel. Tel Aviv demands that the Palestinian militant group disarm, disband and release all remaining hostages, while Hamas insists Israel must withdraw its forces and agree to end the war.

Israel has enforced a blockade on humanitarian aid going into Gaza, which United Nations officials say has brought the population to the verge of famine.

Although the blockade was partially eased on May 19, allowing limited aid to enter, UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the amount as merely a “teaspoon” compared to what is urgently required, Al Jazeera reported.