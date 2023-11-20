The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted regular bail to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with an alleged scam related to the Skill Development Corporation, reported PTI.

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department had arrested Naidu on September 9 for his alleged involvement in siphoning off approximately Rs 371 crore belonging to the Skill Development Corporation through fictitious companies when he was the chief minister.

The court on October 31 had granted interim bail for four weeks on medical grounds to Naidu, who is now undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. On Monday, the court made the order absolute.

Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao directed the Telugu Desam Party chief not to take part in public rallies till November 28, which is when his interim bail expires. He ordered him to submit his medical reports to the Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau Court before that date, according to The Hindu.

Corruption cases against Naidu

Besides naming him in the alleged skill development scam, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department has named Naidu as an accused person in three other cases.

The agency has accused the former chief minister of irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati city.

Another case pertains to riots that took place during a political rally taken out by Naidu in Annamayya district on August 4, PTI reported. Some ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party workers and police personnel were injured during the riots.

The third case against Naidu is that of an alleged FiberNet Project scam. The project sought to offer internet and telephone services to every household in the state by installing optic fibers.