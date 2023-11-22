The Israeli government has approved a temporary ceasefire in its war on Gaza for releasing 50 hostages captured by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Wednesday.

“The government of Israel is obligated to return home all of the hostages,” said the government in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Tonight, the government has approved the outline of the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 hostages – women and children – will be released over four days, during which a pause in the fighting will be held.”

It said that the release of every additional 10 hostages would result in an additional day in the pause on fighting.

However, the prime minister’s office said that Israel “will continue the war in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the state of Israel from Gaza”.

Hamas is believed to be holding over 200 hostages, taken when it led an incursion into southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and triggering the war. Since then, over 13,000 Palestinians, including around 5,500 children, have been killed in Gaza in relentless air and ground strikes from Israeli forces.

Israel has also blockaded the Palestinian territory, leading to a massive humanitarian crisis as residents have been cut off from vital resources such as fuel and electricity. Residents of Gaza have been dealing with shortages of food, water and healthcare.

After the announcement of the ceasefire, Hamas released a statement, confirming that 50 women and children currently held in the territory would be released in exchange for Tel Aviv releasing 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails, reported Al Jazeera.

The militant group also said that Israel would stop all military actions in Gaza during the ceasefire, allowing hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian, medical and fuel aid into the territory.

Qatar, where Hamas has a political office, had been mediating a deal for a ceasefire between the militant group and Israel.

The West Asian country’s foreign ministrt said on Wednesday that the time when the ceasefire begins will be announced within the next 24 hours. It also highlighted that during the ceasefire, Israel will release “a number of Palestinian women and children” detained in Israeli prisons, without giving an exact number.

“The state of Qatar affirms its commitment to ongoing diplomatic efforts to deescalate tensions, stop the bloodshed, and protect civilians,” it said.