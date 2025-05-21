About 14,000 babies in Gaza could die within 48 hours without urgent humanitarian aid, the United Nations relief chief Tom Fletcher told the BBC on Tuesday amid a blockade by Israel.

Since March 2, Israel had blocked the entry of food, medical supplies and other critical aid into Gaza. A small amount of relief materials were allowed in for the first time on Monday, but distribution on the ground remained stalled, Al Jazeera reported.

Fletcher, the United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, told BBC Radio 4 that the situation in Gaza was “chilling”. He added that “we need to flood the Gaza strip with humanitarian aid”.

This came amid a fresh ground offensive launched by Israel in Gaza – codenamed Operation Gideon’s Chariots – aimed at taking control of the besieged Palestinian territory, Al Jazeera reported.

The operation followed days of airstrikes that killed hundreds of Palestinians and further crippled Gaza’s healthcare systems.

Since Israel confirmed the operation on Sunday, at least 144 persons have been killed in the strikes, including 42 in northern Gaza and 36 in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, where air raids hit a tent camp for displaced people, Al Jazeera reported.

The assault began as ceasefire talks between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas entered their second day in Doha, Qatar on Saturday. The negotiations will continue this week.