Two Army captains and two jawans were killed in a gunfight between security forces and suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express.

The gunfight started around 9 am in Bazi Mal Upper forests in the district’s Kalakote area when militants, believed to be five to six in number, opened fire on the police and security forces, who had launched a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs.

An unidentified senior police officer told The Indian Express that there has been a concerted push by militant groups in Pakistan to revive terror activities in the Pir Panjal region, comprising the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

The number of casualties suffered by the Army in the Jammu region since October 2021 has been over three times higher than those in Kashmir Valley. The militant groups have also carried out targeted killings of civilians, especially Hindus.

On Wednesday, an officer told the Hindustan Times that the site of the latest gunfight was on a treacherous mountain. “Dense jungles and alpine forests are making things tough for the security forces,” the officer added.

Twenty-three people, including seven terrorists and nine security personnel, have been killed in Rajouri since January, while 15 militants and five security personnel have been killed in Poonch, according to PTI.

On November 17, a militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Rajouri district.

