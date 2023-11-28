The assets of 103 MLAs in Telangana who are again contesting Assembly elections increased by 65% between 2018 and 2023, a report by non-governmental organisation Association for Democratic Reforms said on Monday.

Elections for the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held on November 30. The results will be declared on December 3.

The Association for Democratic Reforms released its findings on the basis of an analysis of the election affidavits of re-contesting MLAs. It found that the average assets of these legislators in 2018 were Rs 14.44 crore, while the figure from 2023 was Rs 23.87 crore.

The assets of 90 of the 103 MLAs increased in the past five years, while those of 13 legislators decreased, according to the election watchdog.

The highest increase (68.56%) in assets was seen among re-contesting MLAs belonging to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, followed by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (58.96%), Congress (55.12%) and Bharatiya Janata Party (9.51%).

The top five such legislators in terms of the increase in their assets all belonged to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which was formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. They were Palla Shekar Reddy, Alla Venkateswar Reddy, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Chakakura Malla Reddy and S Rajender Reddy.

Out of the 13 MLAs whose assets decreased between 2018 and 2023, eleven belonged to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, one belonged to the BJP and one to the AIMIM.