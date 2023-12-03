The 2018 Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh had dented the reputations of many an election forecaster, with the Congress registering an emphatic victory notwithstanding predictions of a tight contest. Five years on, it is now the Bharatiya Janata Party that is hoping to prove exit polls wrong and return to power in the state.

The 2023 Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are a crucial test for both national parties as they gear up for next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

The Chhattisgarh election was held in two phases on November 7 and November 17, and the state registered a turnout of 76.31%. The counting of votes will be held on Sunday.

Key factors in the election

With about 70% of Chhattisgarh’s population engaged in agriculture, paddy procurement prices are expected to be crucial in swaying voters. The state government currently purchases the crop at Rs 2,600 per quintal, a price that is already the highest in the country. On November 3, the Bharatiya Janata Party promised that it would procure paddy from farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal if it is elected to power. Two days later, the Congress promised to procure the crop at Rs 3,200 per quintal in an apparent bid to outdo its rival. However, while the Congress has committed to buying 20 quintals per acre, the Hindutva party has promised to buy 21 quintals per acre. While the paddy price war has left farmers pleased, the results will be an indication as to whose assurances they found more trustworthy.

In the 2018 election, the Congress had swept the Adivasi-dominated regions of Surguja and Bastar, with the Dantewada constituency being the only exception. However, in these regions, the ruling party is now having to contend with widespread discontent, with many people accusing it of being half-hearted in its implementation of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act and of prioritising corporate interests over Adivasi rights. Another aspect that has acquired prominence in the context of the election is the Congress’ muted stance on a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-led demand to remove Adivasis who have adopted Christianity from the Scheduled Tribes list. The Congress is also facing resentment from Christians who allege that the state government failed to prevent physical violence against them.

Poll figures released by the Election Commission revealed that women voters in Chhattisgarh outnumbered men in the 2023 election. Women voters are expected to play a crucial role in the election results, and both the BJP and Congress have made efforts to reach out to the demographic group. The Congress has promised cash handouts of Rs 15,000 per year for women under the Griha Laxmi Yojana, while the BJP has promised to give married women financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year, according to Mint. Another concern that may resonate among women voters is the perception that liquor has become more freely available in the past five years.

Key contests

Among the key constituencies in Chhattisgarh is Patan in the Durg district, where Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is up against his distant nephew and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vijay Baghel. Bhupesh Baghel had won the seat in 2003 and 2013 as well, while Vijay Baghel had won in 2008.

Another crucial seat is Rajnandgaon, which BJP stalwart and former Chief Minister Raman Singh has held since 2008. This time, the BJP again fielded the former chief minister, while the Congress candidate was Girish Dewangan.

In northern Chhattisgarh, the Ambikapur constituency is expected to witness a keenly-contested battle between Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo and the BJP’s Rajesh Agarwal. Deo has held the seat, traditionally a Congress bastion, since 2013. Agarwal left the Congress and joined the saffron party in 2018, reportedly due to differences with Deo.

Assembly composition