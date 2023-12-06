Ten out of the 12 Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, who won seats in the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on December 3, quit Parliament on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The development comes as the party is faced with the task of picking chief ministers and other key ministers for the three states in the Hindi heartland.

Among those who resigned are Union ninisters Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel. The other are Rakesh Singh, Udya Pratap Singh and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh, Kirodi Lal Meena, Diya Kumari and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Rajasthan and Gomati Sai and Arun Sao from Chhattisgarh.

Two other BJP MPs, Union minister Renuka Singh from Chhattisgarh and Mahant Balaknath from Rajasthan, will also resign from Parliament, reported PTI.

BJP president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the 12 MPs on Wednesday evening, reported NDTV.

After winning the Assembly polls while holding the post of an MP, legislators have to formally leave their Parliament membership to work in state legislatures.

The BJP had not announced any chief ministerial candidate in the three states and it is most likely that some of the outgoing MPs will be given key positions in the new governments.

In Madhya Pradesh, Tomar and Patel are seen to be in the race for the next chief minister along with incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In Rajasthan, BJP has the task of picking its next chief minister among veteran leader Vasundhara Raje and its MPs who resigned on Wednesday.

In Chhattisgarh, Sao, who represents the Other Backward Classes, and Sai, who comes from the Scheduled Tribes category, are seen as two contenders for the chief minister’s post.