The Bharatiya Janata Party was on Sunday leading comfortably in three out of four Assembly elections for which votes are being counted. The Congress, on the other hand, appeared set to lose power in two states that it currently rules but was on its way to emerge victorious in one.

With these being the last Assembly polls before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the outcome will hold particular significance for both the national parties.

At 6.16 pm, the BJP was leading in 163 out of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 115 out of 199 seats in Rajasthan and 54 out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. The Congress was leading in Telangana with 64 out of 119 seats.

BJP chief JP Nadda thanked people in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for the party’s performance, and claimed that voters had expressed their anger against the “corruption, anarchy, broken promises and appeasement” of the Congress. He added that the party humbly accepts the people’s mandate in Telangana.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge thanked voters in Telangana for their mandate in the state, and also expressed gratitude to those who voted for his party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

“Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states,” he said. “We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties.”

Madhya Pradesh

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh was comfortably above the halfway mark, with the party winning eight seats and leading in 160 others at 3.48 pm.

The Congress was far behind at 61 seats, while the Bharat Adivasi Party was ahead in one seat.

The BJP garnered 48.80% of the vote share, while the Congress won 40.34%.

Commenting on the results, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the “hard work of BJP workers” for the party’s performance.

Chhattisgarh

The BJP was on course to register its biggest-ever win in Chhattisgarh, as it was leading in 54 out of 90 seats. The Congress has won 13 seats and is leading in 23 places.

The halfway mark in Chhattisgarh is 46 seats.

The BJP garnered 46.32% of the vote share, while the Congress won 42.12%.

The results would come as a shock to the Congress, as exit polls had predicted that it would win the state and retain power.

Rajasthan

The BJP appeared set to wrest power from the Congress in Rajasthan, as it was ahead in 115 out of 199 seats in the state. As per figures at 3.16 pm, the saffron party won 16 seats and was leading in 99 others.

The Congress won five seats and was leading in 64 constituencies. Independent candidates were leading in seven seats, Bharat Adivasi Party in three, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party in two each and Rashtriya Lok Dal in one seat.

While the BJP is well ahead of the Congress in terms of seat share, the gap in vote share is not as significant. The saffron party has won 41.91% of the votes, while the Congress has garnered 39.43% of the popular mandate.

Telangana

Telangana was the only consolation for the Congress on Sunday, as the party was on course to end the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s nine-year tenure in the state.

The Congress has won four seats in the southern state and is ahead in 59 others. The halfway mark in the state is 60 seats. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi won three seats and was leading in 37 places, as per Election Commission figures.

Among the remaining constituencies, the BJP was ahead in nine seats, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in six and the Communist Party of India in one seat.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao congratulated the Congress for winning the people’s mandate and expressed gratitude to the people of the state for giving his party two terms in power.

“Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us,” he said. “But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back.”